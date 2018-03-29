Hunting in Norwalk

It’s not the kind of hunting you might think: Norwalk City Hunt, a Norwalk Now event, is described as an interactive “amazing race” throughout the Wall Street and SoNo neighborhoods.

Participants are put into teams of four and guided through the hunt on the City Hunt phone app. They complete various challenges and tasks and try to figure out where the party is at the end the hunt.

The event takes place April 28. Meet-up is at 10:30 a.m., the hunt is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by the after-party.

Norwalk Now Director Linda Kavanagh said, “I have participated in these crazy mad dashes across cities such as New York, Boston and Charleston. You really get to know a city and find yourself doing things that only social media should be allowed to capture.”

Prizes include a $500 Norwalk Now gift card package and free-parking gift bundles. Details at norwalknow.org.