Purdue Pharma names head of corporate social responsibility as CT lawsuit advances

On the same day a lawsuit filed by 18 Connecticut municipalities – including several in Fairfield County – against Purdue Pharma was to be heard by a Superior Court judge in Hartford, the pharmaceutical corporation announced that Lisa C. Miller was appointed head of Corporate Social Responsibility, a new position at the company.

“Corporate social responsibility has become an increased priority for Purdue as we continue to address the opioid crisis through new partnerships and initiatives as well as ongoing strategic alliances,” said Purdue Pharma President and CEO Craig Landau. “Our commitment to devote even greater resources to this area closely follows our recent decision to discontinue sales representatives’ promotion of opioids to prescribers and speaker programs associated with our opioid products.”

Miller will lead the company’s efforts to formalize and implement a cross-functional CSR practice, and work to advance Purdue’s ongoing efforts to address the opioid crisis beyond prevention and harm reduction into the areas of treatment and recovery support.

She will also manage programs currently underway, including:

Providing the National Sheriffs’ Association with support to enable front-line officers to use the rescue drug naloxone.

Participating in the Prescription Drug Safety Network and supporting efforts to bring prevention education created by EVERFI to high school students across the US.

Partnering with the Commonwealth of Virginia to enhance its Prescription Monitoring Program (PMP) to help integrate the use of its data into the regular workflow of doctors and nurses.

Supporting Project Lazarus and Safe Kids North Carolina to enhance state-wide medicine disposal activities and conduct systematic research to evaluate the impact of community-based prevention programs on opioid-related overdoses, abuse, and diversion.

Miller, who most recently was executive director, risk management and mitigation, will also spearhead new programs that support the company’s commitment to health care professionals and patients. She will oversee ongoing CSR efforts related to conservation, sustainability, and environmental stewardship as well as supporting continued Purdue employee volunteerism and engagement in the communities where they work and live.

She will be based at Purdue’s Stamford headquarters and will report to Senior Vice President, Head of Corporate Affairs & Communications Josie Martin.

Meanwhile, Bridgeport, Fairfield, and Newtown are among the complainants in a lawsuit against Purdue, Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc., Johnson & Johnson and Endo Health Solutions Inc. Today’s action in Superior Court will focus on setting a pretrial schedule for the lawsuit, which includes claims of violations of the Connecticut Unfair Trade Practices Act, public nuisance, fraud, negligent misrepresentation, and innocent misrepresentation.