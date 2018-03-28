Former Deputy County Executive Plunkett joins Simone Development

Former Westchester Deputy County Executive Kevin J. Plunkett has joined Simone Development Cos. as director of strategic initiatives.

Plunkett served as deputy county executive from 2010 to 2018 and as the county’s COO was responsible for managing a $1.8 billion budget with 35 departments, 4,500 employees and more than 5 million square feet of commercial real estate.

“Over the years I have seen many Simone projects take shape and have watched the company emerge as a leading player in the region’s real estate development community,” Plunkett said. “From its work in office, retail and residential development to its leadership in the creation of innovative healthcare facilities, the company has accumulated an impressive portfolio.”

“Kevin Plunkett brings to our company an impressive record of both private and public service,” Joseph Simone, president of Bronx-based Simone Development, said. “His career background brings a wealth of knowledge of both Westchester County and the entire region and provides Simone Development with a unique resource.”

Plunkett began his law career in 1975 as an ADA for Westchester County. He later joined the law firm of Plunkett & Jaffe, where he was an equity member of the firm for more than 20 years. He was a partner in the international law firm Thacher Proffitt & Wood from 2000 to 2008 and was later a partner at DelBello Donnellan Weingarten Wise and Wiederkehr.

He has also served on the boards of numerous not-for-profit and educational institutions including ArtsWestchester, Westchester ARC Foundation and Iona College.

A graduate of the College of the Holy Cross, Mr. Plunkett earned his law degree at Stetson University College of Law and is a lifelong resident of Tarrytown.