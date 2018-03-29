Westfair Communications hosts Home Decor and Design event

For many professionals, home decor and design are more than just avenues for artistic expression. They are also business opportunities.

“Your home is a place that should really represent you, it should represent your family,” said Amy Aidinis Hirsch, owner of her eponymous Greenwich-based interior design firm.

Hirsch was one of a number of experts to speak to the crowd gathered at the Home Decor and Design event on March 27 at Greystone-on-Hudson, the 100-acre luxury homes development at 612 S. Broadway. The event was presented by Westfair Communications, publisher of the Westchester County Business Journal and Fairfield County Business Journal and WAG magazine.

“No two projects should ever be the same,” Hirsch added. “My job is to curate something unique and different for the client.”

Helping locate the perfect piece for a client is also a focus for Patricia Espinosa, co-owner of The Local Vault, an online marketplace to buy and sell pre-owned, luxury home decor.

“A traditional consignment store doesn’t always meet their needs,” she said.

The Local Vault offers more than 2,500 items on its marketplace, everything from vintage pieces to new items that were used in showrooms.

“We get new things every week,” she said.

For those who would rather buy or sell their items through an auction, Jennifer Pitman of Rago Arts and Auction said her company has helped clients with transactions that range from coins to contemporary art.

“Today, when people are decorating, they’re still spending money, but they’re just doing it differently,” she said. “They’re collecting and decorating in a more eclectic fashion.”

“This day and age, it’s about living with less and living with things that are important and really just simple,” Hirsch said. “Don’t overthink it.”

Andy Todd, president of The Greystone Mansion Group, took that mantra to heart when constructing the homes that are part of the sprawling Greystone-on-Hudson development.

“We wanted to kind of build this place with timeless architecture that 100 years from now, people would come and say, ‘Wow, this is really a great place,’” he said.

Todd said three homes have sold within the development, while another 3 are under contract and two others are being constructed. Homes range in price from $3.5 million “and go up to whatever you can imagine,” he said. The event was held in a $13 million home at 6 Carriage Trail.

“We’re not building castles, but these are modern day castles,” he said.