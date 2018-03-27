Webster Bank leases 25,000 square feet of space in Stamford

Building and Land Technology (BLT) has announced that Webster Bank is leasing 25,000 square feet of office space at 200 Elm St. in Stamford.

Webster Bank, which will move into its new space this summer, is the latest tenant in the Class A office property. Last November, Tudor Investment Corp. announced that it was moving its headquarters from Greenwich into a 24,000-square-foot space at the address.

Other tenants include Henkel Consumer Goods Inc., holders of a 155,000-square-foot lease, and RSM, a provider of audit, tax and consulting services, and holders of a 27,800-square-foot lease. Computer Associates is moving into a 25,000-square-foot space at the property later in the spring.

BLT acquired the property and the adjacent 695 East Main St. in 2012. The interconnected buildings were formerly the headquarters of General Reinsurance Corp., which relocated in 2010 to 120 Long Ridge Road in Stamford.