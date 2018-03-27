Home Banking & Finance Fairfield County Bank opens Fairfield branch

Fairfield County Bank opens Fairfield branch

By
Kevin Zimmerman
-
SHARE

Fairfield County Bank has opened a new location at 2000 Post Road in Fairfield, making it the bank’s 16th location in the county.

Vice President and Branch Manager JoAnn Sterling said that the branch has been decorated with a shoreline theme, which includes paintings from local artist Karl Soderlund. His large mural featuring Southportfairfield county bank “Across the Harbor,” is part of the new look.

The branch offers a complete range of financial services for consumers and businesses, as well as a 24/7 drive-up ATM.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here