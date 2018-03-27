Fairfield County Bank opens Fairfield branch

Fairfield County Bank has opened a new location at 2000 Post Road in Fairfield, making it the bank’s 16th location in the county.

Vice President and Branch Manager JoAnn Sterling said that the branch has been decorated with a shoreline theme, which includes paintings from local artist Karl Soderlund. His large mural featuring Southport “Across the Harbor,” is part of the new look.

The branch offers a complete range of financial services for consumers and businesses, as well as a 24/7 drive-up ATM.