First County Bank inks sponsorship deal with Bobby Valentine’s Sports Academy

Kevin Zimmerman
First County Bank has signed a deal to become the official field sponsor of Bobby Valentine’s Sports Academy’s new 40,000-square-foot indoor sports facility.

first county bank bobby valentineBVSA, which has been in Stamford for 12 years, recently moved into its new facility at 4 Largo Drive. The building features 40-foot ceilings, a 15,000-square-foot turf field, two multi-surface areas and six batting cages.

In addition to baseball, lacrosse, soccer and football, the venue can host community events for over 800 guests.

“The functionality of the facility and its multisport activities provide opportunities for the community to train, network and create lasting relationships, which supports our strategic community-minded mission,” First County Bank Chairman and CEO Rey Giallongo Jr. said.

