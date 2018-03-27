Southern Tide to open first Connecticut retail store in Westport

Southern Tide, a lifestyle apparel brand, is opening its first Connecticut retail location in Westport at 275 Post Road East.

In addition to the Westport store, the retailer will enter the New England market via outlets in four Massachusetts localities: Nantucket, Chatham, Lynnfield and Mashpee. Opening dates have been set for the new stores, which are part of the Greenville, South Carolina-based company’s expansion strategy.

The retailer operates seven stores spread across Florida, South Carolina, North Carolina and Illinois.

“The development of the Southern Tide signature stores and wider retail programs has allowed our brand to reach new consumers in areas that are important to us,” company CEO Christopher Heyn said. “Now more than ever, data is driving retail decisions, and content is a key factor in helping brands anticipate consumer needs. With these new stores and retail partnerships, we as a brand are advancing the Southern lifestyle that Southern Tide exudes every day.”