Vestcom employee ordered to pay $6 million-plus in Xerox fraud case

A former employee of Vestcom Corp.’s South Easton office has been ordered to pay Xerox Corp. over $6 million in restitution for his role in a scheme to defraud the corporation.

Jonathan Ofstein of Boston was convicted of wire fraud in the federal case and sentenced to five years probation in addition to the fine of $6,031,141. Federal prosecutors said Ofstein had ordered excess supplies from Norwalk-based Xerox Corp. without his employer’s knowledge and then sold the supplies to an individual in Miami for the aforementioned total.

The activity took place between 2012 and 2016, according to U.S. Attorney for the Western District of New York James Kennedy Jr.

U.S. District Judge Charles J. Siracusa presided over the case.