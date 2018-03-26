Westchester and Fairfield Counties populate new list of top locations for high-earning homeowners

Westchester and Fairfield Counties populate new list of top locations for high-earning...

Westchester and Fairfield counties were well represented in a new ZIP Code-based study by PropertyShark that ranked the top 100 municipalities by median income.

Chappaqua was the highest placed location on the new list, ranking 10th overall and one of only 11 markets nationwide with a median homeowner income above $250,000. Other Westchester municipalities in the top 100 list included Armonk (18th, with a median homeowner income of $231,246), Waccabuc (22nd, $222,917), Rye (49th, $205,076), Purchase (55th, $204,219), Bedford (57th, $204,079), Scarsdale (73rd, $198,448), Pound Ridge (78th, $195,592), Larchmont (84th $194,115), Cross River (89th, $191,657) and Ardsley (100th, $186,042).

Fairfield County was represented on the list by Riverside (13th, $246,458), Darien (15th, $241,292), Weston (23rd, $222,563), New Canaan (25th, $219,722), Stamford (47th, $205,417), Westport (50th, $204,962), Old Greenwich (53rd, $204,550), Norwalk (58th, $204,028), Wilton (74th, $198,259) and Greenwich (93rd, $189,107).

PropertyShark noted that out of the nation’s top 100 earning ZIP Codes, 70 are located on the East Coast, with 48 based in the Northeast and 28 in the suburbs around Washington, D.C.