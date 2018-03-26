One River School of Art and Design opens in Hartsdale

One River School of Art and Design held a ceremonial ribbon cutting and grand opening on Saturday for its newest facility at 112 S. Central Ave. in Hartsdale.

The school, which also has a facility at 2081 Boston Post Road in Larchmont, teaches a variety of art and digital programs to students of all ages. It also presents exhibitions from emerging artists. Programs offered include digical classes for adults and teens, summer camps, certification programs for professional development and lecture-based classes.

During the grand opening, the program offered free art and digital workshops for adults and children, along with tours of the facility’s studios and digital suite.

The school has other locations in Illinois, New Jersey, Oregon and Texas.