Management additions at Waveny

Waveny LifeCare Network, based in New Canaan, has added three members to its management team: Michelle Ernst, director of development; Eleanor Ryan, director of resident care at The Village; and Stella Clarke, director of volunteers.

Ernst previously was with the New Canaan Community Foundation and the New Canaan Nature Center. In her new role, she will be directly involved with Waveny’s development operations and annual fundraising efforts.

Clarke is a native of England who has also lived in Singapore. She moved to the United States in 2005 and became a U.S. citizen in 2016. Clarke served as mission director for Noroton Presbyterian Church of Darien.

Ryan served as a case manager at Greenwich Hospital. Previously, she held management positions with Constellation Home Care, Atria and Stamford Hospital where she co-founded and co-chaired the Stamford Community Care Team.

Waveny is a nonprofit that offers independent living at The Inn, assisted living and short-term respite care for people with memory impairment at The Village and other services, including home health care.