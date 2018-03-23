Savoca joins Berkshire Hathaway

Josephine Simko, office leader of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England Properties in Ridgefield, has announced that Tom Savoca has joined the firm. He is a Ridgefield resident.

“Although a new licensee, Tom is a seasoned real estate executive with over 30 years of experience from both the corporate side on a national level and the landlord side regionally, which will serve him well,” said Simko.

Savoca said that he decided to join Berkshire Hathaway because of its “national reach and extensive agent network.” He indicated that his previous experience in facets of real estate, which did not require a license will be useful in bringing parties together.