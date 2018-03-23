Ali Wentworth at Darien luncheon

Actress, author, screenwriter and producer Ali Wentworth is scheduled to be the guest speaker at the sixth annual STAR’s Speaker’s Luncheon in Darien on April 5. The event takes place at the Woodway Country Club from noon to 2 p.m.

Wentworth is the creator of the series “Head Case” and author of “Happily Ali After,” “Ali in Wonderland,” and “The WASP Cookbook.” She is married to George Stephanopoulos of ABC News.

The luncheon benefits STAR Inc., Lighting the Way in Norwalk. The nonprofit was established in 1952 to serve individuals of all ages who have intellectual and developmental disabilities, as well as providing support services to their families.

Tickets to the luncheon are $95 and VIP tickets, which include a champagne meet and greet are $150. For tickets or sponsorship opportunities, contact Peter Saverine, director of philanthrophy, at 203-846-9581, ext. 302, or psaverine@starct.org.