FCCF donates $25K to Horizons at SHU

Horizons at Sacred Heart University in Fairfield has received a grant of $25,000 from Fairfield County’s Community Foundation to support development of its year-round STEM (science, technology, English and math) and reading curriculums.

Horizons at SHU also helps underprivileged children from Bridgeport overcome the phenomenon known as summer learning loss. Because there usually are fewer organized opportunities for learning and intellectual stimulation over the summer, children can backslide and return to school in the fall at a lower achievement level than they had when school ended for summer vacation. With a 4-to-1 student-teacher ratio, Horizons keeps learning processes active over the summer while also providing opportunities for regular physical activity such as swimming.

Tom Forget, faculty liaison for the Horizons at SHU program, said, “This support enables Horizons at SHU to continue to serve more than 150 youngsters with opportunities to develop their reading and math skills, their social and emotional intelligence and their confidence.”