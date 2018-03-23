WBDC adds three to board

The Women’s Business Development Council in Stamford has added three members to its board of directors. They are Chantal Coffy, Melika Forbes and Lauren Torres.

Coffy, a registered nurse and physician, is president and co-owner of 4 Nurses at Work LLC in Fairfield, a licensed home care agency. She was recently honored with the WBDC’s “20 for 20 Award.”

Forbes is a member of the School Law Practice Group at Shipman & Goodwin LLP in Stamford. She is the president of the Connecticut School Attorneys Council and serves as an adjunct professor at the University of Connecticut’s Neag School of Education.

Torres is Wells Fargo’s community bank district manager for Southwestern Connecticut. She volunteers with Kids in Crisis, a nonprofit organization serving local youth. Torres is a resident of Eastchester, New York.