Alchemy in Fairfield

While alchemists claim to be able to turn base metals into gold, Alchemy, The Salon is promising to offer customers a beauty experience in Fairfield, which can be described as golden. A ribbon cutting March 16 marked its opening at 1851 Post Road.

First Selectman Mike Tetreau joined Fairfield’s Director of Community and Economic Development Mark Barnhart, Beverly Balaz, president of the Fairfield Chamber of Commerce and Alchemy’s owner Imogene Wilson along with her staff, family, friends and invited guests for the grand opening.

Barnhart said, “Small businesses are the backbone of our local economy, creating jobs and economic opportunities, and we are fortunate to have entrepreneurs like Imogene willing to venture forth on their own.”

When first launched in 2016, Alchemy received support from Fairfield’s Department of Economic Development, which provided a $5,000 grant through the Micro-Enterprise Assistance Program that Wilson used to purchase equipment and cover tenant fit-up and marketing costs.

Wilson said, “I’m so grateful for all of my experiences that led me here. I never thought I wanted to own a full-service salon, but now I couldn’t picture my life any differently.”