Stamford multifamily portfolio sold for $5.25M

Post Road Group LLC has sold its six-building Stamford-based Waterside Multifamily Portfolio, located at 20-24 Orchard St. and 275 Greenwich Ave., for $5.25 million to Waterside Greenwich LLC. The 21-unit, 35,200-square-foot Waterside Multifamily Portfolio is located along the Long Island Sound.

CBRE’s Investment Property Team arranged the sale on behalf of the seller and also procured the buyer. Louis Zuckerman, a vice president at CBRE, said, “Waterside Greenwich acquired the residential portfolio as an investment and will greatly benefit from the portfolio’s positive cash flow and upside potential…This is a growing neighborhood that we expect will continue to evolve over the next several years.”