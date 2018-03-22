Westport mixed-use property sells for $3.25M

Belen Place LLC has shelled out $3.25 million to buy a mixed-use property at 201 Main St. in Westport.

The site is currently home to 13 residential units and one retail space. Belen Place plans to redevelop the property and add a 14th residential unit, as well as offer three units at ‘affordable housing‘ rates. The retail store will be retained.

The 201 Main St. property features three separate buildings totaling 10,050 square feet on 0.39 of an acre.

The seller was the estate of Anna Nappa. Until about two years ago, the retailer on the property was Nappa Sales, which sold and repaired windows and doors.

The sale was completed by a team from HK Group, including President Matthew Keefe, Executive Vice President Franco Fellah and Senior Vice President David Lindland. HK was the only broker involved in the sale.