Greenwich business exec John Blankley announces bid for treasurer

Greenwich business executive John Blankley has announced that he is seeking the Democratic Party nomination for Connecticut state treasurer.

Blankley is founder and CEO of Flagship Networks Inc., a Shelton-based computer consulting company. He previously served as executive vice president and chief financial officer (CFO) for BP North America and held CFO and board of director positions at Stolt-Nielsen Ltd., Harris Chemical Group and Hvide Marine Inc.

Blankley was born in England, moved to the U.S. in 1983 and became a citizen in 1997.

“My entire life’s journey has been preparing for this job,” Blankley said in a Facebook announcement. “As the son of a coal miner who grew up in tough times, I’ve learned that we must always search for light in the bleakest moments of history. I’ve learned that we must not step forward out of ambition but rather out of a genuine desire to help.

“My lifetime of financial experience can help our state, and that is why I am running. My experience will help restore a climate of fiscal calm in Connecticut that can accelerate new business creation and put our state on a path to recovery.”

This marks the fourth time that Blankley has sought elected office. He’s had previous unsuccessful campaigns for Greenwich first selectman in 2011, and to join the State Assembly in 2012 and the State Senate in 2016.