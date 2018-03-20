CNH Finance acquires Triumph Healthcare Finance

CNH Finance LP, a Greenwich-based specialty finance company, has acquired Triumph Healthcare Finance, a division of Dallas-based TBK Bank SSB.

Triumph has specialized in providing asset-based lending solutions to smaller middle-market health care companies and related service providers. The financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Triumph will continue to operate from its Portland, Oregon, headquarters, and Jennifer Sheasgreen, who previously served as president of Triumph, will become managing director and head of health care finance for CNH Finance. Edward Kauffman, who previously served as senior vice president and national sales manager, will now hold the same title for CNH Finance.

“We are very excited to welcome Triumph Healthcare Finance and their clients to CNH and look forward to the expertise that Jennifer and Edward will bring to the team,” said Tim Peters, principal of CNH Finance. “In the increasingly complex environment of health care financing, we are confident that this acquisition will expand our capabilities and position CNH Finance LP as the ‘go to’ health care lender in the country.”