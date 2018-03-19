Two Larchmont residents named to county’s Women’s Advisory Board

Westchester County Executive George Latimer has named two new members to the county’s Women’s Advisory Board.

Shannon Powell and Marcie Kaufman, both Larchmont residents, were named to the board that works with the Office for Women to address issues affecting women across Westchester County.

Powell has a background in broadcast news, television production and community organizing, while Kaufman has experience providing strategic advice in areas including content licensing, copyright, grant compliance, disability laws, federal contracts and corporate governance.

“Under my administration’s philosophy, this board will be active on various issues that affect all Westchester residents,” Latimer said.

The Office for Women offers information, support and resources for women and families, including counseling, legal advocacy and child support. Services are offered in both English and Spanish.

“The mission of the Office for Women is to promote equal rights, independence, dignity and equity for Westchester County women and their families through education and research, direct and contracted services, and by influencing public policy,” said director of the Office for Women, Robi Schlaff. “I am eager to get to work with these new appointees, and the entire board, to continue our important work.”