TrueNorth Chartering relocates HQ within Wilton

Ship brokerage company TrueNorth Chartering LLC has relocated its headquarters from 53 Danbury Road to 372 Danbury Road in Wilton. The company headquarters will occupy the entire first floor in its new location.

Cushman & Wakefield arranged the 4,842-square-foot lease for TrueNorth. Members of the Cushman & Wakefield’s Leasing Services Group – Associate Director Brian Scruton, Senior Director Kathleen Fazio and Associate John Altieri – represented landlord Wilton GSE LLC in the transaction, while Senior Director Adam Klimek represented the tenant.

“The tenant’s prior space was compartmentalized and not conducive to a highly efficient work environment,” Klimek said. “The work environment supported by the landlord (at 372 Danbury) will address the firm’s specific operations and rapid growth.”

372 Danbury Road is a 92,500-square-foot, two-story office building. Other tenants include Stamford Health Medical Group, Power Home Remodeling Group and The Westport Day School.