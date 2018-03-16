Bridgeport casino bill dies in committee

A state bill that would have allowed the state to seek bids for a new casino in Connecticut – most likely the one that has been proposed for Bridgeport – will not move ahead after the General Assembly’s Public Safety and Security Committee refused to let it go forward to a vote scheduled for later today.

The bill before the committee would have directed the state Department of Consumer Protection to seek bids for a commercial casino in Connecticut and would have canceled a previously approved casino in East Windsor that was to be operated jointly by the Mohegan Tribe and Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation, owners of Mohegan Sun and Foxwoods Resort Casino

The East Windsor operation had previously been approved to help protect the tribes from competition from the MGM Grand casino under construction in Springfield, Massachusetts.

MGM, which has proposed a $675 million waterfront casino for Bridgeport that it said would create some 7,000 jobs, had been lobbying for open competition for about a year, essentially arguing that such a process would prove the value of its own proposal.

The Bridgeport casino had been heavily supported by Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim and various other city representatives and senators. Just yesterday Connecticut Attorney General George Jepsen came out in favor of the bill, writing to the committee: “As a legal matter, however, it is my opinion that the proposed legislation would not run afoul of our existing agreements with the Tribes.”

The bill could still be raised on the House floor, but that is considered unlikely. MGM did not have an immediate comment on the decision.