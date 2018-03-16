Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul addresses women’s leadership roundtable

The Business Council of Westchester hosted a women’s leadership roundtable on Monday during which New York State Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul encouraged the more than 40 women in attendance to use today’s momentum behind women’s issues to push for progress in attaining leadership positions.

When discussing equal pay between men and women, Hochul referenced a recent study that found that it would take 100 years for women to reach parity.

“What else can we be doing to ramp it up because we are still so far behind,’’ she said. “I’m not waiting 100 years.”

The responsibility to advocate for these changes does not fall solely on women, she said, adding that men should also be supportive of these shifts.

Hochul added that she was excited about the state’s legislative efforts to strengthen paid family leave, noting that she believes the federal government needed to step up in this area.

Hochul also said that businesses interested in recruiting women should enact policies like on-site day care and flexible work conditions.

She urged women business leaders to help mentor younger women in the workplace.

“We have an obligation to reach out and pull up the next ones,’’ she said.

Marsha Gordon, president and CEO of The Business Council of Westchester, said that more needed to be done to attract talented women to the workplace.

“It’s all about attracting talent,’’ she said.