Brian Davis to step down as Maritime Aquarium chief

The Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk has announced Brian Davis is stepping down as president and CEO on May 25.

Davis joined the aquarium in December 2014, having previously served as vice president of education and training at the Georgia Aquarium in Atlanta. Since coming to the Maritime Aquarium, Davis had been commuting between Norwalk and Atlanta, where his family still resided, and stated that his departure was based on the desire to rejoin his family on a full-time basis.

“Three years has been a long time to be apart from my family, I am looking forward to spending some quality time with them,” Davis said.

A special committee of the aquarium’s trustees has been formed to conduct the search process for Davis’ successor.