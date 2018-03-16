Home Fairfield Kano Noodle Bar, a new Thai restaurant, coming to Stamford

Kano Noodle Bar, a new Thai restaurant, is moving into the downtown Stamford space previously occupied by The Fez, a Moroccan-inspired eatery which closed at the end of December after a seven-year-run.

The Fez closed in December. Photo by Matthew Brown/Hearst Connecticut Media

Kano Noodle Bar at 227 Summer St. will offer a variety of Thai specialties including tao hoo, hat-yai wings, pad thai tao hoo and sukhothai, along with a selection of homemade Thai-style ice cream. No opening date has been set.

Kano Noodle Bar will be Stamford’s fifth Thai restaurant, joining InThai Restaurant (83 Atlantic St.), Ocha Thai & Japanese Cuisine (83 Prospect St.), Bedford Thai (77 Bedford St.) and Little Buddha (2270 Summer St.).

