Iona names gala honorees

A retail energy executive, a maintenance enterprise executive and a foundation and its current head will be honored by Iona College at its 2018 Trustees Scholarship Award Gala, according to an announcement from Iona’s board of trustees. The event is scheduled for April 13 at Cipriani 42nd Street in Manhattan.

Armando C. Rodriguez Jr. president and CEO of A&A Maintenance Enterprise, and Joseph A. Armentano, CEO of Paraco Gas Corp., will be presented with Iona’s Legacy Award. David A. Pope and the Generoso Pope Foundation will be recognized with the Blessed Edmund Rice Humanitarian Award.

“The Trustees Scholarship Award Gala is an opportunity for the Iona community to come together to celebrate our students, faculty and alumni who Move the World through their service and scholarship,” said Joseph E. Nyre, Iona’s president.

Proceeds from the Trustees Scholarship Award Gala will support student scholarships. More information and tickets at ionaconnection.com/scholarshipgala.