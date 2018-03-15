Supporting careers in technology

Tompkins Mahopac Bank has announced a new scholarship program to support graduating high school students targeting a career in technology or advanced manufacturing. The program is called Make and Accelerate.

The program will recognize one graduating high school student in each of Westchester, Putnam and Dutchess counties with a $500 scholarship toward costs associated with their fall 2018 college enrollment in an advanced manufacturing degree or technical program. Recipients must have a minimum grade point average of 3.0.

“Jobs in the advanced manufacturing industry not only often pay well, but also are a vital component of a strong economy,” said bank President and CEO Gerald J. Klein Jr. “With increasing numbers of the industry’s workforce moving into retirement, the Make and Accelerate scholarship program helps support the next generation of computer technicians, machinists, equipment operators, robotics engineers, lab technicians, tool makers and others as they approach exciting and available careers in manufacturing and technical fields.”