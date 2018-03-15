Art at Pelham Art Center

For many, art goes beyond providing a means of expression: it provides a method for preserving one’s fondest memories. At the Pelham Art Center, senior citizens, under the guidance of instructor Judith Weber, assembled “memory books.” Each page was a collage combining elements which had been clipped from published media with the author’s own on-page art. The stories on each page were widely divergent, ranging from the anti-terrorism reminder “if you see something, say something” to a depiction of the majesty one can see when an eagle takes flight.

The art center offers classes that explore all types of painting mediums, graphic design and digital photography. There are hands-on experiences for children involving clay, sculpture, mixed media and puppetry.

The art center notes that statistics show children involved in the arts improve academically.