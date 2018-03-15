Country Bank marks anniversary

Country Bank of New York is marking its 30th anniversary with a series of promotions and a freshened logo. The bank has its corporate headquarters in Manhattan and has five branches, including one in Scarsdale.

Joseph M. Murphy, the bank’s chairman, said, “Throughout the three decades that Country Bank has been existence, the core mission of the organization has remained the same – to be a community bank in every sense.”

Carolyn Murphy, the bank’s vice president and chief marketing officer, explained, “As we reach this milestone, we reflect on the role that Country Bank has played in the lives of our fellow New Yorkers. It is these personal relationships that inspired our message of ‘Here You Are Family.’”

In recognition of the Murphys’ Irish heritage and St. Patrick’s Day, every branch will hand out biodegradable mesh pouches embedded with shamrock seeds throughout the month of March. The pouch can be planted and within a few days wildflowers will sprout.