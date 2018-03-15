Scout creates shop to help recap

About two decades ago, pop-up shops began to become a regular feature in retailing. Intended to be temporary, often during a holiday season, pop-up shops became practical sales outlets for operators whose business models would not be sustainable in space taken on a long-term lease. And, there’s another dimension to the concept as demonstrated by three teenagers who attend Washingtonville High School.

Residents at Regional Economic Community Action Program’s (RECAP) women’s residence in Middletown were surprised when a pop-up shop materialized. It was stocked with a large selection of clothing donations on International Women’s Day, March 8. Washingtonville High School senior Hayley Jensen and fellow students Kendal Lascar and Molly Dudek brought boxes of donated items to create the pop-up shop. Jensen had organized the effort as a Girl Scout project. The shop offered residents free clothing, shoes, jackets, personal items and toys.

Jensen used social media to seek donations. The project earned her a Gold Award from the scouts. “I wanted my project to give back to the community and make an impression,” said Jensen who is planning more pop-up shops to benefit local organizations.