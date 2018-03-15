Greenwich political consultant Carl Higbie joins pro-Trump nonprofit

Carl Higbie has re-emerged as the director of advocacy at America First Policies, a nonprofit promoting President Trump’s political agenda.

Higbie, the founder of the Greenwich-based marketing and political consulting firm Ameriman LLC, joined the Trump administration last August as chief of external affairs for the Corporation for National and Community Service. He resigned in January after a CNN KFile investigation uncovered bigoted comments he reportedly made on several internet radio shows between 2013 and 2016.

Brian O. Walsh, president of America First Policies, praised Higbie as an “invaluable addition to the nonprofit, highlighting his “esteemed military leadership and service to our great nation – along with his extensive experience in advocacy, communications and campaigning for elected office.”

Higbie is a Greenwich native and former Navy SEAL who first gained national prominence for his 2012 book “Battle on the Home Front: A Navy SEAL’s Mission to Save the American Dream.”

He served as an unpaid consultant to Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and was a ubiquitous presence on Fox News and CNN during the first part of 2017 as an advocate for Trump’s policies. His resignation from the administration followed the report that he used his internet radio appearances to claim black women think “breeding is a form of government employment,” Islam was “the ideology of a child molester” and the acceptance of same-sex marriage destroyed “the moral fiber of our country.”

He apologized for the remarks after resigning, stating, “Those words do not reflect who I am or what I stand for, I regret saying them.”