New assistant medical director at Caremount

CareMount Medical has named Caroline DeFilippo as its assistant medical director. She will be seeing patients in Mount Kisco and oversee CareMount’s physicians and group-wide initiatives in Westchester, Putnam, Dutchess, Columbia, and Ulster counties.

Scott D. Hayworth, president and CEO at CareMount, said, “Not only is Dr. DeFilippo an outstanding physician, but her experience in public health will positively impact the health of all of our patients.”

DeFilippo holds a bachelor’s degree from Harvard University and received graduate certificates from the University of Adelaide. She received her medical degree and a Master of Public Health degree from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. DeFilippo completed her residency in internal medicine at Mount Sinai Medical Center.