Parkland shooting victims remembered

The victims of the shooting at Parkland High School in Florida were remembered recently in a gathering on the campus of Pace University in Pleasantville. A group of students and staff assembled to hear the names of the 17 people who died in the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School read aloud by Lindita Kulla, a Pace student who organized the remembrance. The shooting took place Feb. 14.

The gathering at Pace was one of numerous rallies held on college campuses around the world as part of the #NeverAgain movement, which was founded by about 20 students who survived the shooting. Within three days, #NeverAgain had more than 35,000 followers on Facebook and grew exponentially from there. About 200 U.S. colleges have announced support for the #NeverAgain movement.