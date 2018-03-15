Giving kids a smile that matters

The “Give Kids A Smile” event held recently at the Touro College of Dental Medicine on the campus of New York Medical College in Valhalla went a lot further than just encouraging the youngsters to smile for a day; it helped set the stage for them to have lifelong smiles that reflect a high standard of dental care and health.

The program was conducted in cooperation with the Ninth District Dental Association (NDDA) and hosted more than 40 Westchester County preschool and elementary children. A national program supported by the American Dental Association, “Give Kids a Smile” provides free oral health services to underserved children.

New York state Sen. David Carlucci, Assemblyman Kevin Byrne and representatives of state Sen. Terrence Murphy were among those at Touro’s 81-chair dental clinic. The children were welcomed by Dr. Ronnie Myers, dean of the dental college, and Dr. Renuka Rao Bijoor of NDDA. Then, the children received free dental screenings, including fluoride treatments and participated in educational activities led by Touro students. Radio station WHUD provided music and prizes.

Many underinsured children, or those enrolled in Medicaid, do not receive regular dental care.