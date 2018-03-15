Conte named to Ability Beyond post

Tracy L. Conte has been named vice president of development and community engagement for Ability Beyond, a nonprofit that provides services and programs for individuals with disabilities. The organization has offices in Bethel and Chappaqua, New York, and serves about 3,000 clients.

Conte will be responsible for developing financial support and expanding the organization’s services.

“We are excited to have Tracy’s expertise and passion as we continue to progress in a new chapter of our organization,” said Jane Davis, CEO at Ability Beyond

Conte was the vice president of development and marketing at New York-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital. She has more than 20 years of experience in development and communications roles.