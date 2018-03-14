Latimer announces additions to Westchester County Planning Board

Westchester County Executive George Latimer appointed three new members to the county Planning Board.

Bernard Thombs and Renee Toback were named to the bar along with Richard Hyman, who was appointed chairman.

Hugh Greechan, the new Department of Public Works commissioner, was appointed an ex officio member. Latimer also reappointed Dwight Douglas and Holly Hasbrouck.

In a statement, Latimer said these new appointments and reappointments will make the board a more effective regional resource for planning.

“This is the infusion of new blood the board needs,” Latimer said. “I expect it will redouble its efforts to work with local land use agencies across the county.”

The Westchester County Planning Board is authorized by the county charter to formulate and recommend major physical planning and development policies, undertake capital program planning, make recommendations on the capital budget and review and comment on municipal planning and zoning actions.

The board typically meets the first Tuesday of each month at 8 a.m. in the William N. Cassella Conference Room at 148 Martine Ave. in White Plains.