Skinny Pizza to open first Connecticut location in Greenwich

Skinny Pizza, a New York City-based chain, will open its first Connecticut location on April 9 at 30 Greenwich Ave. in Greenwich.

According to the company’s website, the Skinny Pizza menu was designed “for those that are health- and environmentally conscious,” with pizza sauce made from organic tomatoes and pasta dishes made from “organic, GMO-free, egg-free, cholesterol-free, low-sodium, high-fiber pasta.” The company also offers a line of soups that include vegan, vegetarian, dairy-free and gluten-free options.

Skinny Pizza, which will be the only pizza eatery on Greenwich Avenue, is taking over the space occupied by Greenwich HealthMart for 45 years until its closing last year. The new store’s location was first constructed in 1875 and is part of the Greenwich Avenue Historic District listed on the National Historic Register.