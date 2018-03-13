No Leftovers, a Jamaican eatery, opens in Norwalk

No Leftovers, a Jamaican-focused restaurant, has opened at 182 Connecticut Ave. off I-95’s Exit 14. The restaurant is in the space that was occupied by Swanky Franks from 1950 until its closing last May.

The new eatery features jerk chicken, oxtail, curry goat, Jamaican-style beef patties, red pea soup and gungo pea soup, plus coconut water and Jamaica’s Ting soda. No Leftovers primarily caters to a takeout crowd, although a small dine-in section is within the establishment.

No Leftovers is Norwalk’s third Jamaican restaurant, joining Jerk House South Norwalk and People’s Choice Jamaican American Restaurant in bringing a taste of the West Indies to the city.