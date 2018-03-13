Clearview Capital Fund acquires Mudlick Mail

Greenwich’s Clearview Capital Fund III LP has acquired, in partnership with management, Mudlick Mail for an undisclosed amount.

Headquartered in Acworth, Georgia, Mudlick Mail designs and executes turnkey, data-driven direct mail and related marketing products primarily to small and medium-size businesses and franchises in a variety of consumer services industries, including automotive services, health care and home services businesses.

Fund III partnered with management to acquire the business from its inactive owner , who did not maintain an ongoing stake in the company. Mudlick President and CEO Tim Ross will continue to lead the management team.

Mudlick is the ninth platform investment in Clearview Capital Fund III, a $325 million committed fund raised in 2013. Clearview Capital sourced the transaction from Croft & Bender LP, which advised the seller.