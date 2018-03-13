John F. Owen joins Stamford’s PDC Brands as CFO

Stamford’s PDC Brands has named John F. Owen as its chief financial officer, where he will

be responsible for the company’s global financial operations and report to CEO James Stammer.

Jay Rogers will transition from CFO/COO at PDC Brands to a dedicated COO role.

Owen most recently served as CFO of Beam Suntory, which he left in October.

A leading beauty and wellness company, PDC Brands’ portfolio – which includes Cantu, Dr Teal’s, Eylure, and Body Fantasies – can be found at major mass, chain drug, grocery and specialty retailers throughout the U.S., U.K. and more than 60 markets globally.