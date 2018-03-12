Connecticut State Colleges and University consolidation plan approved by regents

Connecticut State Colleges and University President Mark Ojakian’s plan to consolidate the state’s 12 community colleges into one system has received unanimous approval from The Board of Regents for Higher Education.

Ojakian has estimated that the plan, which now goes to accrediting body The New England Association of Schools and Colleges for its consideration, will save nearly $28 million a year in administrative costs. The system will still face a $13.2 million deficit in the next fiscal year, he said.

Various faculty members and students have objected to the plan, which would cost some 190 administrative jobs by 2021, citing concerns that the 12 schools — which include Norwalk Community College and Bridgeport’s Housatonic Community College – would lose their individual identities. One vice chancellor would oversee the consolidated system under Ojakian’s proposal.

The NEASC is expected to issue its decision next month.