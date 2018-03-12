ArtsWestchester receives $30,000 from National Endowment for the Arts

ArtsWestchester received a $30,000 Art Works grant from the National Endowment for the Arts.

The funding will be used to support the White Plains nonprofit’s upcoming exhibit, Dataism, which will feature artists who use data to address global and local issues.

“It is energizing to see the impact that the arts are making throughout the United States. These NEA-supported projects, such as this one to ArtsWestchester, are good examples of how the arts build stronger and more vibrant communities, improve well-being, prepare our children to succeed, and increase the quality of our lives,” said National Endowment for the Arts chairman Jane Chu. “At the National Endowment for the Arts, we believe that all people should have access to the joy, opportunities and connections the arts bring.”

ArtsWestchester’s Dataism exhibition is scheduled to open in the fall of 2019 in its downtown White Plains gallery.

“Working with both large data sets and those generated from self-tracking apps and devices, commissioned and exhibiting artists will comment on a range of subjects related to contemporary life: financial markets, surveillance, immigration, mechanization, urbanization and globalization,” ArtsWestchester CEO Janet T. Langsam said.

Founded in 1965, ArtsWestchester is the largest private nonprofit arts council in the state. Last month, the organization announced that $734,742 in funding was raised for art organizations across the county as part of the 2017 Art$WChallenge program, a public, private matching program.