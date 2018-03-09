New manager at Houlihan in Katonah

Houlihan Lawrence has announced that Brendon DeSimone, manager of its office serving Bedford and Pound Ridge, also will be managing the company’s office in Katonah. Houlihan Lawrence has 66 agents in its Bedford/Pound Ridge office and 43 in Katonah.

Katonah manager Roselyn Harburger is retiring after 17 years with the company.

In DeSimone’s first year as manager in Bedford/Pound Ridge, sales volume rose 15 percent and the office went from No. 9 to No. 6 in sales volume among all Houlihan Lawrence offices.

“Northern Westchester, unlike the rest of the county, is still catching up from the 2008 housing market collapse,” DeSimone said. “High demand and our lack of inventory should eventually lead to higher prices.”

DeSimone writes a weekly syndicated real estate column and has been a featured guest on Bloomberg, CNBC and ABC’s “Good Morning America” among others.