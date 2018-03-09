Burshteyn joins White Plains Hospital

White Plains Hospital has announced the appointment of Dr. Mark Burshteyn as director of interventional oncology. He will see patients at the hospital’s Center for Cancer Care at 2 Longview Ave. in White Plains.

“We were the first hospital in Westchester to build a stand-alone cancer center more than 20 years ago and this appointment is another example of how we are continuing to expand our programs, services and facilities to meet the growing demand for advanced care, right here in the community,” said Michael Palumbo, the hospital’s executive vice president and medical director.

Burshteyn is board-certified in diagnostic and vascular and interventional radiology. He has co-authored articles in the Journal of Vascular and Interventional Radiology and the Journal of the American College of Radiology; and has presented case reports and studies at national and local professional events.