The LOFT receives $50K gift

The LOFT LGBT Community Center in White Plains has announced Edie Windsor, who was the plaintiff in a case that resulted in the U.S. Supreme Court holding that it was unconstitutional to restrict the definition of “marriage” and spouse” to heterosexual unions and her spouse, Thea Spyer, bequeathed $50,000 to the organization.

The LOFT supported Windsor’s gay rights activism and efforts to overturn Section 3 of the Defense of Marriage Act. Spyer died in 2009. She and Windsor had been together for 40 years. Windsor subsequently married Judith Kasen. Windsor passed away in 2017 at age 88.

Kasen-Windsor said, “This gift is a tremendous acknowledgement of how much the beloved LOFT community meant to Edie and Thea.”

“We are committed to using Edie’s generous donation in a way that will directly impact our community and celebrate Edie’s legacy,” said Judy Troilo, executive director of The LOFT LGBT Community Center.