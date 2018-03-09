WIHD receives funds, equipment from dental foundation

The Westchester Institute for Human Development in Valhalla has received $5,000 plus a portable hand-held X-ray unit from the New York State Dental Foundation.

The funding from the foundation’s Give Kids a Smile Award program will support the institute’s dental services program. The X-ray machine, which was provided by Kavo Kerr Group, a manufacturer and distributor of dental equipment, will be used in the institute’s dental van.

“I have worked with a number of leaders at WIHD and am thrilled that we have been able to help the important work that they do in providing dental care for people with disabilities,” said Laura Clark Leon, executive director of the dental foundation.

The institute’s dental program provides more than 6,800 dental visits a year to almost 2,300 dental patients who come to its dental center in Valhalla.