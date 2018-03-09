Pace students volunteer to do good

The One Million Acts of Good campaign launched by TV personality Ellen DeGeneres came to the Pace University campus in Pleasantville recently. More than 100 students volunteered to prepare boxes of food and other items for the Food Bank for Westchester to distribute. The students assembled what are called “Matter Boxes,” filled with food, supplies and personal notes.

On her daily television show, in a promotion celebrating her 60th birthday, DeGeneres partnered with the General Mills cereal brand Cheerios to launch the Million Acts of Good campaign. The idea, as the name implies, was to encourage people around the country to do a million good things. Some were highlighted on television, such as a couple who drove 800 miles to deliver supplies to hurricane survivors and a teacher who donated a kidney to the mother of a student. On her Feb. 2 telecast, DeGeneres and General Mills showed their appreciation for the impact the campaign was having by giving away $1 million in cash, divided among members of that day’s studio audience.

General Mills donated pallets of food for volunteers around the country to pack into “Matter Boxes” for distribution to their local food banks. The Pace students put together 250 of the boxes that were delivered to the Food Bank for Westchester.