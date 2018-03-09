Garner receives grant, appoints executive director

Garner Arts Center in Garnerville has named Christine Olivier as its new executive director. She succeeds James Tyler, who is moving over to the board of directors.

Olivier had been serving as program director for the arts center since July 2015. Robin Rosenberg, founder and president of the center, said, “Over the past few years, in large part due to Christine’s work as program director, Garner Arts Center has grown and expanded its programs, services and audiences.”

The arts center recently received a $22,000 grant from Rockland County’s Department of Tourism and Economic Development. It plans to use the funds to promote its facilities and programs, especially its Arts Festival on May 19 and 20, Brick Alley Block Party on Sept. 22, and Autumn Electronix Music Festival on Oct. 20.